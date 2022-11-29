Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Bomb Squad is on the scene after a suspicious package was found at the Dayton City Hall.

According to authorities, a suspicious package was found at the Dayton city hall. Police and the Dayton Bomb Squad responded to the scene to investigate.

Police are currently blocking several roads around the city hall building including second street and third street at Ludlow Street.

At the time, this incident remains under investigation.

