Bomb Squad called after possible grenade found in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police and Fire crews have closed the area around the 1200 block of W. Riverview Avenue after a person found what they believe could be a grenade.

The call came in around 9:45 am Thursday. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS Police and Fire are searching the area but did not confirm the bomb squad had been called to the area.

A 2 NEWS crew on the scene reported the Dayton Bomb Squad has arrived.

2 NEWS has a crew on the scene working to learn more about this incident. We will keep you updated when more information is available.

