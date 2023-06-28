DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The FBI is searching a home in Washington Township, and they have located multiple “suspicious objects,’ authorities said.

On Wednesday, June 28, FBI SWAT operators methodically began a search in a Bridlewood Trail home under court authorization, Todd Lindgren with the FBI said. While searching the home, agents found multiple “suspicious objects,” and the Dayton Bomb Squad was called for support.

The Dayton Bomb Squad cleared the residence, and agents have now resumed their search, Lindgren said. At this time, it is unknown what may have prompted this search warrant.