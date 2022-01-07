WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Bomb Squad performed a controlled detonation Thursday night after a local family discovered hazardous materials on their property.

According to Washington Township, the family reported the materials to the Washington Township Fire Department on Thursday, January 6. The Dayton Bomb Squad was called and the materials were brought to Fire Station 43 for destruction.

“We’re grateful that the family contacted us and for the immediate response and coordination of our Fire Department, the Dayton Bomb Squad, and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office,” says Washington Township Administrator Jesse Lightle. “Because of this effort, we were able to notify residents as soon as possible and quickly mitigate the situation.”

Washington Township said that residents were notified of the controlled detonation in advance through the CodeRed Emergency Alert system and social media.

Area residents were not in danger at any point during the detonation.