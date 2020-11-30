Boil water advisory in effect for parts of Miamisburg Monday

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — The City of Miamisburg issued a boil water advisory Monday for parts of the city due to a water main break.

The area affected by the advisory includes the Sherwood Forest subdivision, homes north of E. Central Avenue, the Sierra Ridge Drive neighborhood and adjacent Orchard Hill homes.

The city said residents within the area should boil water used for drinking, cooking and oral hygiene for at least one minute before ingesting.

According to a release, a water main break occurred early Monday morning on N. Gebhart Church Road near King Richard Parkway. The city said service was restored to a majority of homes by 10:45 a.m.

The city said it will provide a notification when the advisory is lifted, which will be no earlier than Tuesday morning.