Boil water advisory in effect for Lawrenceville

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Clark County Utilities Department is advising customers in the Lawrenceville water district to boil their drinking water on Wednesday, April 21.

The advisory is due to water infrastructure repairs being performed by the village of North Hampton, according to a release.

Clark County Utilities customers in Lawrenceville will be without water for several hours Wednesday while repairs are being made. Once water is restored, customers are being advised to boil their drinking water.

The advisory is expected to be in effect from Wednesday morning until Thursday afternoon.

Customers in the affected areas should:

Fill a pot with water

Heat the water until bubbles come quickly from the bottom of the pot to the top

Keep heating the water for one more minute

Turn off the heat source and let the water cool

Pour water into a clean, sanitized container with a cover for storage

Customers should use boiled water that has cooled or bottled water for:

Drinking

Brushing teeth

Washing fruits and vegetables

Preparing food and baby formula

Making ice

Giving to pets

For current boil advisory status, call (937) 521-2150 and choose option 2.