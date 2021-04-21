Boil water advisory in effect for Lawrenceville

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Clark County Utilities Department is advising customers in the Lawrenceville water district to boil their drinking water on Wednesday, April 21.
The advisory is due to water infrastructure repairs being performed by the village of North Hampton, according to a release.
Clark County Utilities customers in Lawrenceville will be without water for several hours Wednesday while repairs are being made. Once water is restored, customers are being advised to boil their drinking water.
The advisory is expected to be in effect from Wednesday morning until Thursday afternoon.
Customers in the affected areas should:
- Fill a pot with water
- Heat the water until bubbles come quickly from the bottom of the pot to the top
- Keep heating the water for one more minute
- Turn off the heat source and let the water cool
- Pour water into a clean, sanitized container with a cover for storage
Customers should use boiled water that has cooled or bottled water for:
- Drinking
- Brushing teeth
- Washing fruits and vegetables
- Preparing food and baby formula
- Making ice
- Giving to pets
For current boil advisory status, call (937) 521-2150 and choose option 2.