19-year-old Ludlow Falls drowning victim identified Springboro School Superintendent resigns from post
Hurricane Dorian grows stronger overnight

Boil advisory remains in place for Miamisburg homes affected by water main break

Local News

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – Miamisburg homes affected by a water main break that happened on Thursday will remain under a boil advisory until early Saturday morning, at least.

A water main break in the Sherwood Forest subdivision left many without water or with low water pressure for several hours. Water service has since been restored, but a boil advisory was issued immediately after for the homes that were impacted.

Residents should boil any water used for cooking, drinking, and oral hygiene.

Citizens with questions are encouraged to call the Public Works Hotline at 937-847-6454.

