Boil advisory remains in place for Miamisburg homes affected by water main break

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – Miamisburg homes affected by a water main break that happened on Thursday will remain under a boil advisory until early Saturday morning, at least.

A water main break in the Sherwood Forest subdivision left many without water or with low water pressure for several hours. Water service has since been restored, but a boil advisory was issued immediately after for the homes that were impacted.

Residents should boil any water used for cooking, drinking, and oral hygiene.

Citizens with questions are encouraged to call the Public Works Hotline at 937-847-6454.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.