MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — The city of Miamisburg is continuing a boil advisory for a part of the city.

On the city’s website, multiple streets have been impacted by the advisory. As of Saturday at 7:50 a.m., Almedia Ct., Heincke Road and Mary Francis Ct. from Lindsey Ave. to Mary Francis Ct. have had water restored to their locations.

People nearby in the area are still asked to boil their water, since the advisory is expected to remain until Sunday, May 7.

At 7:11 p.m. on Friday, Miamisburg first reported the issue of a water main break. Heincke Road was closed for a short time for crews to continue to work, but has since reopened.