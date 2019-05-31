DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - The water boil advisory that went into effect following the Memorial Day tornado outbreak has been lifted for the remaining customers in the City of Dayton, Montgomery County and Greene County where officials are awaiting the outcome of water tests.

The decision to lift the advisory was made by the city of Dayton, Montgomery County, Greene County, and the Ohio EPA.

Water customers wanting to confirm the status of their service can do so by entering their service address into the search field of the map HERE.

Although the boil advisory has been lifted, officials ask that customers continue to use water for essential needs only until further notice due to some wells continuing to operate on alternative power sources.

Officials ask residents to follow a checklist following the lifting of the boil advisory.

Residential

Flush water

Unscrew and remove the faucet aerator (screen)

Turn on each cold water faucet/tap slowly

Run cold water for three minutes

Clean and reinstall aerator

Food Establishments

Flush pipes/faucets for at least three minutes

Equipment with water line connections must be flushed, cleaned, and sanitized

Flush drinking water fountains for at least three minutes

Mayor Nan Whaley said that 4,000 City of Dayton customers are still without power, while 13,000 are without service in the Miami Valley region.

The city has also been in contact with Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) to start the process of getting a federal emergency declaration and assistance from FEMA. According to Sen. Brown, FEMA will be on the ground next week to survey the damage and determine whether an emergency declaration will be made.

Dayton has also set up a community clean-up schedule beginning at 8:30 am and going through 5 pm. Volunteers should meet 1508 Valley St. and a shuttle will be provided to work sites.

Of the 80 traffic signals that were originally out, only five remain out. Motorists who approach a traffic signal that is a four-way flash or out completely to treat it is as four-way stop. If it is flashing yellow, motorists should proceed with caution.

Lt. Col. Matt Carper, Dayton assistant police chief, said that officers are patrolling the areas to not only patrol but to point residents who need assistance to help.

Todd James said that 170 trained disaster workers are on the ground to help residents who need shelter or other services. On Saturday, emergency relief and cleaning supplies will be provided to people who can safely return home and being clean-up. Those items wlll be delivered the affected areas. In addition, two sites will be set up to pick up supplies: the Meijer store located at 9200 N. Main St. in Englewood and the U.S. Bank at 2350 N. Gettysburg Ave. in Dayton.

At the U.S. Bank location, the Red Cross will also be setting up a mobile communication center where people can call and communicate with relatives, their insurance companies, or whoever they may need to communicate with.

Over 700 people have signed up to volunteer for the Red Cross disaster relief efforts, according to James.

