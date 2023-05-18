DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The boil advisory has been lifted for Xenia residents after crews repaired a broken water main earlier in the week.

On Tuesday, May 16, Public Service crews discovered a water main break in East Second Street and South Patton Streets. Crews quickly worked to repair the line and install new valves, however, the work required residents in the area to go without water until repairs were complete.

After the water main was repaired, several streets remained under a boil advisory until the water samples could be tested for bacteria. On Thursday, May 18, the city announced that these streets no longer needed to boil their water before they could use it for food and other uses.