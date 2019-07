The City of Trotwood issues boil advisory for residents.

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) The City of Trotwood has lifted a boil advisory for residents that was caused by a water main break on MacMillan Drive.

The advisory affected all residents on MacMillan Drive, Coleridge Drive, and Palomar Avenue.

