Body pulled from pond at apartment complex in Miami Twp.

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A body was pulled out of a retention pond at an apartment complex in Miami Township Friday morning, according to Miami Township Police.

The body, believed to be that of a male in his mid-30’s, was discovered by a resident who was walking their dog at 8:30 am at the Hunters Chase Apartments in Miami Township in the 2500 block of Steeplechase Drive.

Police say that foul play is not suspected but detectives are still investigating. The body may be connected to a missing person report filed Thursday, police said.

Authorities have not released the identification of the body.

