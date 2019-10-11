Body pulled from pond at apartment complex in Miami Twp.

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Body found in pond in Miami Township

Body found in pond in Miami Township (WDTN Photo/Chris Smith)

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A body was pulled out of a retention pond at an apartment complex in Miami Township Friday morning, according to Miami Township Police.

The body, believed to be that of a male in his mid-30’s, was discovered by a resident who was walking their dog at 8:30 am at the Hunters Chase Apartments in Miami Township in the 2500 block of Steeplechase Drive.

Police say that foul play is not suspected but detectives are still investigating. The body may be connected to a missing person report filed Thursday, police said.

Authorities have not released the identification of the body.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

2019 TRICK OR TREAT TIMES
9-4 donate dayton strong

Tragedy in Dayton Stories

More Oregon District Shooting

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More Phil Wiedenheft

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS