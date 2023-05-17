DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The body of a missing woman from Piqua was found in Shelby County.

According to Piqua police, the body of 40-year-old Charlenea O’Neal was recovered just outside of Port Jefferson in Shelby County. Detectives from the Piqua Police Department acted on information they received on Wednesday, May 17.

Prior to the discovery of her body, she had been reported missing to Piqua police. Our partners at Miami Valley Today report she was last seen on Sunday, May 7 with police describing her disappearance as “unusual.”

“The Piqua Police Department appreciates the assistance given to them by citizens during this

investigation and extends its condolences to the family of Ms. O’Neal,” the department said.

If you have any information about the case that would help law enforcement, you can call 937-778-2027 or Crime Stoppers at 937-615-8477.