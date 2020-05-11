Body of missing man found on Great Miami River

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Sidney Fire Department Deputy Chief Chad Hollinger told the Sidney Daily News that he believes the body of a man missing since a boating accident on April 27 has been discovered.

Hollinger said that a body was discovered by a kayaker on the Great Miami River near Enterprise Avenue.

The man is believed to be one of four people who fell from kayaks on the Great Miami River near Stolle Bridge.

This accident hospitalized two and led to the death of Kristeenu Clack, 26, of Sidney. The unnamed missing man was not found by authorities after an extensive search over the course of multiple days.

