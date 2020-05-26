Body of missing kayaker found in Twins Creek

WARREN COUNTY (WDTN) – A woman’s body was recovered Monday after a kayak with one paddler capsized when it hit a tree in Twins Creek.

The search for Kathleen M. Lewis, 55, of Springboro started Sunday, May 24. The Warren County Coroner will confirm the victim’s identity.

At this time, the investigation into the accident is ongoing. 2 NEWS will update this story with more information once it is available.