WARREN COUNTY (WDTN) – A woman’s body was recovered Monday after a kayak with one paddler capsized when it hit a tree in Twins Creek.
The search for Kathleen M. Lewis, 55, of Springboro started Sunday, May 24. The Warren County Coroner will confirm the victim’s identity.
At this time, the investigation into the accident is ongoing. 2 NEWS will update this story with more information once it is available.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Body of missing kayaker found in Twins Creek
- Swim clubs, public pools prepare to reopen
- Centerville gym one of first in Miami Valley to reopen
- CrossFit gym opens early for Memorial Day workout honoring fallen heroes
- Centerville holds virtual Memorial Day ceremony