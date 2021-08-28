Body of missing Centerville man found, Saturday

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The body of a Centerville man who was reported missing was found Saturday morning, according to Centerville Police.

The body of 21-year-old Akil Hughes was found Saturday morning inside Sugarcreek Metro Park, according to a release from the Centerville Police Department.

Rangers from the Five Rivers Metro Park, along with the Greene County Coroner’s Office will be conducting the death investigation. At this time, investigators do not suspect any foul play related to Hughes’ death.

Hughes had gone missing from his home on the morning of Wednesday, August 25. Centerville Police had asked for the public’s help with the investigation.