DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The body of a male that had been the subject of a multi-day search on the Great Miami River in downtown Dayton has been recovered.

Positive identification of the male has been made as the missing person reported to have entered the water near W. Monument Avenue early Friday morning, according to the Dayton Fire Department.

The body was recovered shortly after 9 a.m. between the Main Street overpass and the West Carrollton low dam.

Crews from the Dayton Fire Department’s water rescue team spent approximately 20 hours searching on and around the water near the initial incident location and downstream over the past three days.

Formal identification of the deceased male will be handled by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.