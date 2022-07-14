BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – The body of a Beavercreek man was found in Lake Michigan after he attempted to rescue a drowning child.

According to our partners at WOOD-TV, 33-year-old Anthony Diehl was attempting to save a 7-year-old boy who was drowning at South Haven’s North Beach. Diehl then disappeared in the water. Authorities presumed he drowned.

Wood reports that witnesses said the conditions at the lake had “deteriorated rapidly before the incident.”

South Haven Police began searching for the man around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Dive teams were brought in, but they were unable to find the body that evening.

The search began again Thursday morning around 7 a.m., South Haven Police said. After hours of searching, Diehl’s body was found at 1 p.m., approximately 50 miles west of the South Pier. He was later identified by the South Haven police.

The body of the 7-year-old boy washed up on the shore, The Van Buren County Sheriff said. According to WOOD, the boy was from Texas.

The release said that dive teams from The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office, SHAES, Van Buren County and Great Lakes Search and Rescue, as well as the United States Coast Guard all assisted in Thursday’s search.