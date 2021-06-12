Body found off Springfield Ave. in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A body was recovered ate Saturday morning in a wooded area in Dayton.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS a 911 call was received around 11 a.m. Saturday that someone was found dead in a wooded area near a tool shop in the 1700 block of Springfield Avenue.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office told 2 NEWS a body was recovered in the area but had no further detail.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will keep you updated when more information is available.