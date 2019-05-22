Body found near road in Preble County, homicide investigation underway

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A homicide investigation is underway after a Rumpke driver found a body near a roadway in Preble County.

On May 20, 2019, deputies responded to the 7000 block of Eaton Gettysburg Road after a Rumpke driver had found what he thought was a dead body just off the roadway.

Deputies arrived and found a decomposing body near the roadway in a wooded area. The scene was analyzed for roughly three hours and the body was taken to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

The victim has been identified as 57-year-old Adolph A. Hunter, whose last known residence is in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Investigators are traveling to Indianapolis where they are working with Indianapolis PD to investigate further and attempt to locate family members.

The case is being investigated by the Preble County Sheriff’s Office and Preble County Coroner’s Office as a homicide.

