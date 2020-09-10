Body found near Great Miami River

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Coroner’s Office has identified a man whose body was found near the river under the Main Street bridge over the weekend.

A woman was walking her dog on the bikeway Sunday afternoon around 4 p.m. when she saw what she believed to be a body in a drainage area that leads to the river.

The Montgomery County Coroner identified the man as Augustus J. Rosemont III, 55, of New Lebanon and ruled his death an accidental drowning.