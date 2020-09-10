DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Coroner’s Office has identified a man whose body was found near the river under the Main Street bridge over the weekend.
A woman was walking her dog on the bikeway Sunday afternoon around 4 p.m. when she saw what she believed to be a body in a drainage area that leads to the river.
The Montgomery County Coroner identified the man as Augustus J. Rosemont III, 55, of New Lebanon and ruled his death an accidental drowning.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Kettering gym hosts 9/11 memorial stair climb
- Body found near Great Miami River
- AstraZeneca has paused COVID-19 vaccine trial twice
- Man hugs family after 137 days fighting COVID-19
- Ohio woman headed to jail for attacking McDonald’s employees because she didn’t get a cookie