XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after a woman’s body was found early Tuesday morning.

According to Captain Steve Lane with the Xenia Police Department, officers received the call around 7:30 am that a woman’s body had been found in a field on Hollywood Avenue.

A preliminary look showed the body to be that of a 50-year-old woman, but no identification has been made at this time. Police said there were no signs of foul play.

This incident is still under investigation by the Xenia Police Department.