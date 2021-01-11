Body found in Possum Creek MetroPark

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A body has been found in Possum Creek MetroPark on Monday.

Rangers are investigating the incident, according to Mark Hess, Chief of Rangers for Five Rivers Metroparks Rangers.

The identity of the person has not been released, nor a possible cause of death. No suspects have been named.

2 NEWS will update this developing story as we receive more information.

