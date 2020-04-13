Body found in Great Miami River

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – An investigation is underway after a body was pulled from the Great Miami River on Monday.

Authorities with Five Rivers Metroparks tell 2 NEWS that a male’s body was found shortly before 4:30 p.m. just south of the boat ramp, next to the Great Miami River recreational trail.

The male’s identity has not yet been confirmed or released by the Coroner’s Office, though police say they believe he was in his 20s or 30s. An exact cause of death has not been released.

Crews could be seen investigating in the area of Dayton Cincinnati Pike and Shephard Road.

