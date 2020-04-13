Breaking News
Body found in Great Miami River
Closings
There are currently 91 active closings. Click for more details.

Body found in Great Miami River

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
9-13 Police lights_255658

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – An investigation is underway after a body was pulled from the Great Miami River on Monday.

Authorities with Five Rivers Metroparks tell 2 NEWS that a male’s body was found shortly before 4:30 p.m. just south of the boat ramp, next to the Great Miami River recreational trail.

The male’s identity has not yet been confirmed or released by the Coroner’s Office, though police say they believe he was in his 20s or 30s. An exact cause of death has not been released.

Crews could be seen investigating in the area of Dayton Cincinnati Pike and Shephard Road.

2 NEWS will provide updates to this developing story as they become available.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS