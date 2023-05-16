DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The body found in the Great Miami River near downtown Dayton on Saturday has been identified as missing 7-year-old Lucas Rosales, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

Rosales went missing April 29 while fishing with his family near Eastwood MetroPark. His disappearance sparked two weeks of intensive searches in and around the park and along stretches of several rivers.

Someone spotted the body in the river Saturday two weeks after Rosales disappeared.

Schlientz & Moore Funeral Home is asking people in lieu of flowers to help the family pay for funeral expenses.

The family will receive friends at Woodland Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel for visitation at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 22. The funeral is scheduled to be held at noon.