DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police were called to the Great Miami River Thursday after a caller said they saw a body floating in the water.

Around 8:40 a.m., Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said a City of Dayton worker called 911 reporting to have seen a body floating in the Great Miami River near South Edwin C. Moses Boulevard and Albany Street.

Dayton police officers were dispatched to the scene and are currently investigating.

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.