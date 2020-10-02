Body found in Champaign County ravine, 2 arrested in connection

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people are arrested after a women’s body was discovered in a Champaign County ravine Thursday.

The Champaign County Sherriff’s Office found the body of Whitney Hostler in a wooded ravine Thursday near Kiser Road. Authorities arrested two people Friday in connection with Hostler’s death.

The suspects are expected to face multiple charges including murder, tampering with evidence, possessing criminal tools, and gross abuse of a corpse. An arraignment date has not been set yet.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.