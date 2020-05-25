Body found in car near Fairborn Water Reclamation

BATH TWP, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a body found in a vehicle by Fairborn Water Reclamation on Upper Valley Road.

Authorities told 2 NEWS that the body was discovered Monday around 8:44 a.m.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

