Body found in car near Fairborn Water Reclamation

BATH TWP, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a body found in a vehicle by Fairborn Water Reclamation on Upper Valley Road.
Authorities told 2 NEWS that the body was discovered Monday around 8:44 a.m.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
