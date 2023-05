DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The search for a 63-year-old woman with dementia has come to an end after her body was found Wednesday evening, the Dayton Police Department confirmed.

A Silver Alert was issued by police for Penny Boddie, who was last seen on May 14 around 9:30 p.m. She went missing from Mary Scott Nursing Home in Dayton.

The Silver Alert has since been canceled. Police say no foul play is suspected at this time.

No additional information is available at this time.