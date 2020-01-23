Body found behind Springfield hotel identified

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The body that was found behind a Springfield hotel earlier in January has been identified.

According to the Clark County Coroner’s Office, the body of 41-year-old Joshua Blanton, of Mechanicsburg, was found behind the Townhouse Motor Lodge on Jan. 13.

Authorities say police responded to the 2800 block of East Main Street shortly after 3:45 pm on Jan. 13. Officers could not immediately say whether the incident was considered suspicious.