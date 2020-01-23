Body found behind Springfield hotel identified

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Town House Motor Lodge

Town House Motor Lodge (WDTN Photo)

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The body that was found behind a Springfield hotel earlier in January has been identified.

According to the Clark County Coroner’s Office, the body of 41-year-old Joshua Blanton, of Mechanicsburg, was found behind the Townhouse Motor Lodge on Jan. 13.

Authorities say police responded to the 2800 block of East Main Street shortly after 3:45 pm on Jan. 13. Officers could not immediately say whether the incident was considered suspicious.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS