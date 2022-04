HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — A body was found behind a school in Huber Heights on Monday.

According to Huber Heights Police Dispatch, a body was found behind the St. Peter’s School sometime on Monday, April 11.

The body was found near Chambersburg Road said dispatch.

Huber Heights crews are on the scene.

2 NEWS is working to learn more and will update this story when more information is available.