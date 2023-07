LOGAN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — The discovery of a body at Indian Lake State Park is prompting an investigation.

According to Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Spokesperson Andy Chow, a boat operator discovered a body around 11 a.m. on July 4 near the campground boat ramp at Indian Lake State Park.

Chow says the death of the individual found is not yet determined. ODNR is still investigating the death.