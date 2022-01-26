FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A body was found in the parking lot of Bishop Fenwick High School in Middletown on Wednesday.

The Middletown Police Department responded to the scene and found the body of an unidentified elderly woman. The Warren County Coroner’s office was also called and took custody of the woman’s body.

The cause of death is unknown at this time, the Police Department said, and this incident is still under investigation by the Middletown Police, Warren County Sheriff’s Office and the Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Middletown Police at 513-425-7737.