DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A body was discovered in the Great Miami River on Wednesday morning.

A person called 911 to report a body floating in the Great Miami River at 2001 Dayton Cincinnati Pike in Miamisburg, according to regional dispatch. The body was discovered by a rowing team.

Crews arrived and pulled the body from the water. Miamisburg Police is investigating the situation.

