MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A body was found at park in southern Montgomery County.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the body of an individual was found at Cox Arboretum MetroPark in Miami Township. No other information about the person is currently known at this time.

Five River MetroParks called it in to authorities Monday at 8:31 a.m.

2 NEWS has a crew headed to the scene to learn more information.

This is a developing story.