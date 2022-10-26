Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Bob Evans restaurants are serving those who served a free meal on Veterans Day.

According to a release by Bob Evans, veterans and active duty members of the military can choose a free meal from a special menu available all day.

“We don’t take for granted that the freedom to gather together with our friends and families over a great meal is in large part due to the service of our veterans and military personnel,” said Bob Holtcamp, President and Chief Marketing Officer for Bob Evans Restaurants. “Bob Evans was a veteran, and he never forgot the power of comforting, farm-fresh food to bring people together. On November 11, we are honored to serve those who have so proudly served our country.”

Options include the following:

Country Biscuit Breakfast

The Classic Breakfast

Banana Berry Oatmeal

Sunrise

The Mini Sampler

Brioche French Toast

Sausage Gravy and Biscuits

Buttermilk Hotcakes

Bowl of Rolled-Oat Oatmeal

Down-Home Country-Fried Steak

Those who wish to take advantage of this offer will need to provide proof of service.