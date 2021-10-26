MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Celebrate Veterans Day with a free meal at Bob Evans Restaurants on November 11.

Bob Evans Restaurants said that veterans and active-duty military guests can enjoy a free meal from one of seven breakfast, lunch and dinner dishes.

“Giving back to our communities is a core value of our brand, and every November we look forward to honoring the men and women who have served our country with a free, farm-fresh meal as a token of our appreciation,” said Bob Holtcamp, president and CMO of Bob Evans Restaurants.

According to the restaurant, this event is a way to support the military and pay homage to the company founder, Bob Evans, who was a military veteran himself.

“We invite all veterans and active-duty military to join us on November 11 and look forward to honoring and celebrating them in the way Bob Evans knew best—with comforting food,” Holtcamp said.

Free dishes include:

  • Country Biscuit Breakfast
  • The Mini Sampler
  • Brioche French Toast
  • Buttermilk Hotcakes
  • Soup and Salad Combo
  • Country-Fried Steak Diner Bell Plate
  • Mushroom & Onion Chopped Steak Dinner Dell Plate

Guests wishing to enjoy a free Veterans Day meal must provide proof of service.

For more information or local restaurant hours, click here.

