Board of Directors moving forward with Strawberry Jam

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) — With changes to Ohio’s health orders coming June 2, the Strawberry Festival Board of Directors is moving forward with the Strawberry Jam on June 4 and 5.

This will be an abridged event intended to fill in for Troy’s Strawberry Festival for 2021.

The event will be focused on celebrating our resiliency as a community and allow us to come together to enjoy music, food and support local businesses and organizations. The Strawberry Jam will include 28 non-profits serving up festival delights, as well as nonstop music on stage at Prouty Plaza.

The board encourages people to bring a chair and plan to stay for the entire event.

“We are excited and looking forward to the Strawberry Jam event that the festival board has put together in lieu of a full Troy Strawberry Festival,” Mayor Robin Oda shared. “City staff continues to work with them on the details and logistics. I hope everyone has this on their calendar and that you will come out to support the non-profits who will be participating. Beyond that, it’s just going to be a fun weekend!”

For more information, click here.