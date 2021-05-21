Board of Directors moving forward with Strawberry Jam

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Troy Strawberry Festival 2016_142745

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) — With changes to Ohio’s health orders coming June 2, the Strawberry Festival Board of Directors is moving forward with the Strawberry Jam on June 4 and 5.

This will be an abridged event intended to fill in for Troy’s Strawberry Festival for 2021.

The event will be focused on celebrating our resiliency as a community and allow us to come together to enjoy music, food and support local businesses and organizations. The Strawberry Jam will include 28 non-profits serving up festival delights, as well as nonstop music on stage at Prouty Plaza.

The board encourages people to bring a chair and plan to stay for the entire event.

“We are excited and looking forward to the Strawberry Jam event that the festival board has put together in lieu of a full Troy Strawberry Festival,” Mayor Robin Oda shared. “City staff continues to work with them on the details and logistics. I hope everyone has this on their calendar and that you will come out to support the non-profits who will be participating. Beyond that, it’s just going to be a fun weekend!”

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS