Board of Directors announce new, smaller Strawberry Jam

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Troy Strawberry Festival Board of Directors announced Monday that they are planning for the Strawberry Jam to take place Friday, June 4, and Saturday, June 5.

“It was the intent of the board to have some type of event that weekend. We understand the importance of the festival to the non-profits, local business and the community. We are happy we were able to reconvene after the governor’s announcement and move forward with this new event,” said Linda Roth, board chairwoman.

The board attributes the event to the simplified health orders released by Governor Mike DeWine, adding that it requires fewer resources — both monetary and human.

The Troy Strawberry Festival was canceled for the second time in two years and the Strawberry Jam typically kicked off the festivities each year.

Community members are encouraged to get involved and volunteer to support the new event. The board said that the event is focused on fundraising and will work to celebrate local food and music.

The event will be held in downtown Troy and will not include arts and crafts vendors. Officials want to be clear that this is not the Strawberry Festival and that the full festival will return in 2022. More details will be released in the near future.

