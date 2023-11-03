DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Experts say the table-top gaming market is expected to double in the next five years.

People of all ages and walks of life can come and enjoy board games,” said Andrew Spark, co-owner of D20: A Bar With Characters in Kettering. Since opening in 2016, countless people have connected over a shared love of board games.

A couple in Beavercreek found their own success story with board games. Makers of “The Dark City Series,” Travis Hancock and his wife Holly started designing games eight years ago.

“We put this one on Kickstarter and we were trying to raise just a few thousand dollars,” said Hancock.

The Kickstarter went on to earn them $100,000 helping to launch their business Facade Games.

“At that point, we quit our jobs and started working on the next one and then that one did well, and so we kept on making them,” said Hancock.

Board game enthusiasts will gather at the Dayton Convention Center this weekend for the annual AcadeCon. The event is put on by the creators of the RPG Academy Podcast.

Currently in its 11th year, the event aims to introduce people to the world of role-playing games. Event organizers say they’ve seen the stigma around board games break down, and a community built up in its place.

“You sit down with these people, they might be strangers, but by the end of the game, we hope that you’re friends with that person and then you’ll continue gaming outside of our event and then come back next year,” said Michael K. Ross of the RPG Academy Podcast. “Our unofficial motto is gaming with friends, old and new.”

You can visit AcadeCon from Nov. 3 to 5. Click to learn more.