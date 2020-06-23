Live Now
Board approves elimination of more than 18 positions at Centerville City Schools

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The Centerville City School District’s Board of Education approved the elimination of 18 full time teachers and one part-time educator during their virtual meeting on Monday.

The following positions were impacted:

  • Two in PreK-5 General Education
  • Two in grades 4-9 General Education
  • Two in grades K-12 Spanish
  • One in grades K-12 French
  • One in grades 7-12 Science
  • One in grades 7-12 Math
  • One in grades PreK-3 Special Education Intervention Specialist
  • Eight in grades K-12 Special Education Intervention Specialist
  • One-half in Music Education

“I know we’ve had a lot of questions in regards to the cuts to special education,” said Tom Henderson, Superintenent. “Please know that we plan to meet the needs of all of our students in our special education programs and support them like we always have.”

The cuts come as part of the district’s plan to overcome a near $1.4 million budget shortfall caused by the pandemic.

