Blustery with falling temperatures

***WIND ADVISORY FOR MUCH OF THE MIAMI VALLEY UNTIL 7 PM. HIGH WIND WARNING FOR MERCER, LOGAN, AUGLAIZE AND SHELBY COUNTIES.***
Strong gusty winds will affect the Miami Valley today. Winds may cause isolated power outages and minor damage to outdoor decorations or furniture. If you drive a high profile vehicle be prepared to hold onto the steering wheel more and be prepared for sudden wind gusts. In the warning area, winds may gust over 55 MPH.
TODAY: Strong gusty winds, falling temperatures, morning rain ends. Temperatures drop into the 40s.
TONIGHT: Winds diminish, skies clear. Cold. Low 33
MONDAY: Sunshine returns. Breezy & cool. High near 50
The rest of the will will be dry with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures bounce back to near 60 by the end of the week.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Dayton shooting
- Businesses, customers hope new retail mandate increases mask wearing
- Hunger & Homelessness Awareness Week challenges community to help more than 3,800 homeless households
- Newest Oregon District mural is completed
- Dayton woman killed in shooting on Vernon Avenue