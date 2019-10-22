Blue Star Mothers care for soldiers overseas

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Mothers of servicemen were first called upon during World War II to volunteer in hospitals and send care packages to soldiers overseas. Today, the Miami Valley chapter of Blue Star Mothers is the largest in the country.

Volunteers spend most Saturdays boxing up care packages and shipping them off.

“It was just a natural thing for me to do when my son became an active duty member, to search out some way to support the military,” said Susan Bettinger.

Since 2004, the Dayton Blue Star Mothers have sent thousands of packages to troops all over the world.

They work closely with chaplains stationed across the globe to provide a small piece of home for the men and women serving our country.

“They give us names of guys who unfortunately don’t have anybody sending them packages. Some of their families don’t even send them anything because they didn’t want them to sign up in the first place. So they get nothing,” said Financial Secretary and Volunteer Grace Bailey.

The team is currently taking care of 118 deployed service members.

This Christmas, they’ll be shipping out stockings to everyone on their list.

They’ll be filled with items donated by people across the Miami Valley, and a letter thanking them for their service.

“It’s nice to know that these men and women are getting packages from us and you know, they get a little mother hug from us at the same point,” said Bettinger.

“They’ve given us so much, and this is just one little thing we can do for them, and we’re moms. So we adopt everybody, they’re all our kids no matter how old they are,” said Bailey.

The group also says you don’t have to be a mother, they also welcome Blue Star Dads, Friends, Co-workers, anyone who wants to help volunteer and support troops overseas.

