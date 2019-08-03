Blue skies, full sunshine and warm temperatures today

High pressure in control this weekend will bring lots of sunshine and warm temperatures. Enjoy lower humidity as well for today.

A great weekend for back to school shopping for the Ohio Tax Free weekend or to catch a Dayton Dragons game this evening. Grab plenty of sunscreen if you will out enjoying this gorgeous day as it will only take 15 minutes to burn.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. High 86

TONIGHT: Scattered clouds. Lows around 60

SUNDAY: Becoming partly cloudy. Isolated shower or storm north of I-70. High 87

Starting out with warm temperatures next week with highs in the upper 80s. Next chance of rain not until Tuesday.

Live Doppler 2HD

