Blue Mass at UD honors first responders

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Blue Mass was held at the University of Dayton Wednesday to honor first responders.

The service was held in the Immaculate Conception Chapel and included a blessing of the University’s public safety vehicles.

People offered prayers of protection and thanks to officers and emergency medical service members who serve the school and the community.

“Being September 11th an all, the heavy hearts we have in remembrance of what occurred there and what continues to happen around the country, and what has happened here locally, it really means so much to have and go out and do this work with prayer behind us,” said Rodney Chatman, Executive Director and Chief of Police with the University of Dayton.

Organizers say they wanted to recognize the significance of Patriot’s Day and the lives lost in the September 11 attacks.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tap here to donate to torndao rcovery
9-4 donate dayton strong

Tragedy in Dayton Stories

More Oregon District Shooting

Latest Video on WDTN.com

More Latest Video

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More profile-65422

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS