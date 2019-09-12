Blue Mass at UD honors first responders

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Blue Mass was held at the University of Dayton Wednesday to honor first responders.

The service was held in the Immaculate Conception Chapel and included a blessing of the University’s public safety vehicles.

People offered prayers of protection and thanks to officers and emergency medical service members who serve the school and the community.

“Being September 11th an all, the heavy hearts we have in remembrance of what occurred there and what continues to happen around the country, and what has happened here locally, it really means so much to have and go out and do this work with prayer behind us,” said Rodney Chatman, Executive Director and Chief of Police with the University of Dayton.

Organizers say they wanted to recognize the significance of Patriot’s Day and the lives lost in the September 11 attacks.

