** Video above is about WinSupply’s purchase of the Golden Nugget **

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — The Golden Nugget used to be home to some of the best breakfast in Dayton. Now a similarly familiar face will take over the space.

According to a press release, the Blue Berry Cafe, a staple of the Bellbrook area, will be reopening the location in Kettering as its second location.

This development follows WinSupply’s purchase of the space, located on 2932 S. Dixie Dr.

“We understand the importance of this location to our community,” said Bill Tolliver, Real Estate Services and In-House Counsel, Winsupply Inc. “In seeking restaurateurs who share our values and commitment, we found the perfect match with Blue Berry Cafe.

“Their reputation for excellent food and service precedes them, and we couldn’t be more thrilled about what this means for our neighborhood.”

In addition to taking over this location in Kettering, the cafe still intends to open a newly remodeled store in Bellbrook soon.

“We’re deeply grateful for Winsupply’s belief in our work ethic and vision,” said Kelly Andary and Ray Jean, the owners of the Blue Berry Cafe. “Our passion is bringing people together over great meals, creating a space where the community feels at home.

“We’re excited to maintain our presence in Bellbrook while embarking on this new journey in Kettering.”