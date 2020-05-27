Blue Ash Farmers Market to reopen May 27

BLUE ASH, Ohio (WDTN) – The Blue Ash Farmers Market will reopen Wednesday, May 27, with a few tweaks to existing rules to ensure vendor and patron safety.
Along with standard CDC guidelines, like social distancing, not gathering and self-quarantine for those who have a fever – the market is also asking that:
- To refrain from touching any products, allow vendors to select and bag it instead.
- Discontinue the use of reusable bags and materials, only plastic bags should be accepted at this time.
- Wear a cloth face covering per CDC guidelines.
