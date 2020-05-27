Live Now
2 NEWS Today is streaming live now

Blue Ash Farmers Market to reopen May 27

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
vegetables_275870

BLUE ASH, Ohio (WDTN) – The Blue Ash Farmers Market will reopen Wednesday, May 27, with a few tweaks to existing rules to ensure vendor and patron safety.

Along with standard CDC guidelines, like social distancing, not gathering and self-quarantine for those who have a fever – the market is also asking that:

  • To refrain from touching any products, allow vendors to select and bag it instead.
  • Discontinue the use of reusable bags and materials, only plastic bags should be accepted at this time.
  • Wear a cloth face covering per CDC guidelines.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

LATEST STORIES ON CORONAVIRUS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS