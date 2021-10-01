DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Air Show officials announced the performances that will be in its 2022 show.

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will appear at the 47th annual show on July 30 and 31. Show organizers said 2022 will be the first year the team will be flying the Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet aircraft in Dayton.

“The Blue Angels are well known for flying their six fighter jets in a tightly choreographed, high-energy demonstration – sometimes flying as little as 18 inches apart and speeds up to 700 MPH,” said show officials in a release.

Officials announced the addition of “TORA! TORA! TORA”, the emotional reenactment of the December 7, 1941 bombing of Pearl Harbor, to the show. Pilot Kevin Coleman will also perform in the 2022 show.

“The Blue Angels, Tora! Tora! Tora! and Kevin Coleman…what a fantastic start to our 2022 show lineup,” said Scott Buchanan, Chairman of the United States Air & Trade Show Board of Trustees, the governing organization of the show. “We can’t wait for next summer and really look forward to seeing the Blues fly the Super Hornet. What a great show we’ll have in 2022. Our fans are going to love it,” he said.

The 2022 Dayton Air Show website launched Friday. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.daytonairshow.com.