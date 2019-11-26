Blue Angels make preparations for 2020 Vectren Dayton Air Show

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The U.S. Navy Blue Angels made a stop at the Dayton International Airport on Monday. They were in town to make preparations for the 2020 Vectren Dayton Air Show.

The Blue Angels have been wowing audiences with their impressive air displays for more than 60 years, and Dayton is one of the select cities where they will be flying in 2020.

“You can expect the same great show every year. A lot of dynamic maneuvers and a lot of tight formation flying out of our diamond formations,” said Lieutenant Commander Adam Kerrick.

You can check out the Blue Angels at the Air Show on June 27 and June 28. Click here for more information.

