DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Community Blood Center is hosting an “Ugly Holiday Sweater” Blood Drive on Dec. 17. The blood drive will be held from 7 am to 4 pm at 349 S. Main St., according to the Community Blood Center.

The Community Blood Center said to put on your ugly holiday sweater and roll up the sleeve to donate by scheduling an appointment at www.DonorTime.com. Walk-ins will also be accepted, as long as space allows.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive a free movie ticket and the “Hometown Hero” fleece blanket.